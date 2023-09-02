Contreras went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-2 extra-inning loss to the Pirates.

Contreras recorded a single in the bottom of the second inning before taking Mitch Keller deep for a game-tying solo homer in the bottom of the sixth. The long-ball was his 16th of the season and third over the last three games.Contreras has produced a .280 average with five homers, 15 RBI, 11 runs scored and a stolen base over 82 at-bats in 24 games since the beginning of August.