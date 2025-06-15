Contreras went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 8-5 win over the Brewers.

Contreras padded the Cardinals' lead to 8-4 with a 397-foot home run in the ninth inning. The 33-year-old has been scorching in June, hitting safely in 11 of 13 games while tallying eight extra-base hits, 14 RBI and nine runs scored. For the year, he's slashing .255/.340/.422 with nine homers, 44 RBI, 34 runs scored and two steals across 286 plate appearances.