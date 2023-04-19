Contreras went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in Tuesday's 8-7 loss to the Diamondbacks.

A brutal fourth inning put the Cardinals in a five-run hole, but Contreras nearly hit them out of it. He went yard in the seventh and ninth innings, but the comeback fell one run short. The catcher has strung together three multi-hit games, tallying two homers, three doubles and five RBI in that span. He's up to a .254/.323/.424 slash line through 65 plate appearances, and he's also logged two stolen bases over 17 games.