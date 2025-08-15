default-cbs-image
Contreras (foot) is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Yankees.

Contreras was hit in the foot by a pitch Tuesday, and he'll miss a second consecutive game due to the ailment despite a team day off Thursday. The first baseman isn't dealing with any structural damage. His absence will allow for Alec Burleson to draw another start at first base.

