Contreras (hand) will start at designated hitter and bat second in Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.

He made an early exit from Tuesday's loss to Arizona with lingering left hand soreness, although Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said afterward that Contreras' removal had more to do with the lopsided score. Contreras intends to continue playing through discomfort but might see more reps at DH than catcher, opening up starts behind the plate for Ivan Herrera.