The Cardinals placed Contreras on the 10-day injured list Thursday with tendinitis in his left wrist, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Contreras' move to the injured list will officially put an end to his season, opening the door for Andrew Knizner and Ivan Herrera to log a few extra starts before the end of the year. Contreras will finish the season with a .264/.358/.467 slash line alongside 20 homers and 67 RBI across 495 plate appearances.