Contreras went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Rangers.

Contreras took Dane Dunning deep to left center for his second home run in three games. Though he's found some power in his swing lately, Contreras has just four hits total over his last 14 games dating back to May 19, and for the year, he's slashing just .213/.299/.372 with seven homers, 27 RBI, 24 runs and a 24:55 BB:K over 234 plate appearances.