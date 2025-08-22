Contreras went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Rays.

Contreras went deep in the seventh inning for his second homer in as many games. The 33-year-old has bounced back well after missing time with a bruised right foot, going 7-for-18 (.389) over four contests since he returned to the lineup. On the year, he has a .261/.345/.455 slash line with 18 homers, 68 RBI, 60 runs scored, four stolen bases and 29 doubles over 118 games.