Contreras went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 12-6 loss to the Dodgers.

Contreras picked up his first multi-hit effort since July 25 versus the Padres. He's homered twice while going 5-for-17 over five games to begin August. The first baseman is now at a .258/.343/.451 slash line with 16 homers, 64 RBI, 57 runs scored, 29 doubles and four stolen bases through 109 contests this season as one of the steadier bats in the Cardinals' lineup.