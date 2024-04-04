Contreras has yet to undergo imaging on his left hand due to lingering swelling, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Contreras remained in Wednesday's game in San Diego after being hit by a pitch in the sixth inning, drawing a walk in his final plate appearance in the eighth. His hand remains swollen, however, and there would seem to be a good chance he will not be ready to play Thursday. If Contreras unable to go, Ivan Herrera would do the catching for the Cardinals against the Marlins.