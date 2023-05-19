Contreras went 2-for-5 with two homers and six RBI in Thursday's 16-8 win over the Dodgers.

Contreras opened the scoring for the Cardinals with a three-run shot in the third inning. Then he provided insurance with another three-run homer in the eighth. It was the catcher's second multi-homer game of the season, as he has gone deep in just three different games this season. He has a solid .772 OPS thanks to a .256 average and 12 doubles. He also ranks second among catchers with three stolen bases in 2023.