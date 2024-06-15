Contreras (forearm) came out of his Friday's batting practice session with no issues and will repeat the step for the next few days, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

It was the first time Contreras had taken BP since he had surgery on his fractured left forearm in early May. The hope is that he will be ready for a rehab assignment after a few days of batting practice, but he will need to gain medical clearance first. Contreras is tracking toward an earlier-than-expected return, but there's no target date just yet.