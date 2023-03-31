An MRI on Contreras' right knee came back negative, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

X-rays and an MRI have now both come back clean, but the Cardinals are still doing some additional testing on the catcher's knee just to be safe. Contreras took a 103 mph Jordan Hicks sinker off the shin guard during Thursday's game and looked to be in considerable pain while exiting, but it appears, at least for now, that he's avoided serious injury.