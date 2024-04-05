Contreras did not suffer a fracture in his hand and is hoping to be available to play Saturday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Contreras was held out of the lineup Thursday after being hit in the hand with a pitch the day prior. It's unclear whether he'll be able to start behind the plate Saturday against Miami, but X-rays came back clean and it doesn't appear that he'll be in for a long-term absence.
More News
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Won't play Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Dealing with swollen hand•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Goes yard again•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Pops homer Monday•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Resting Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Takes live BP•