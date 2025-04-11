Now Playing

Contreras is absent from the lineup for Friday's game against the Phillies.

It's a day off for the slumping Contreras, who is just 5-for-49 with 22 strikeouts in the early going. Alec Burleson is at first base for the Cardinals, and Jordan Walker has moved up to the No. 2 spot in the lineup.

