Contreras is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democratreports.
Contreras went 2-for-7 with a double, two RBI and a run across the first two games against the Rockies and will take a seat for Sunday's series finale. Andrew Knizner is starting behind the plate and batting eighth.
