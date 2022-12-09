Contreras' signing of a five-year, $87.5 million contract with a club option for 2028 with the Cardinals was formally announced by the team Friday.

The deal was first reported Wednesday and made official accompanied with a press conference Friday. Contreras has big shoes to fill in replacing future Hall of Famer Yadier Molina, whose 19-year reign as the Cards' catcher has come to an end following retirement. There will undoubtedly be a downgrade defensively, especially in the framing department where Contreras is lacking. It's difficult to overstate how much more offense Contreras is likely to bring, though. His OPS over the last four seasons sits at .816, a number Molina reached twice in his career and not since 2013. There will be a ballpark downgrade for Contreras, although Busch Stadium is more favorable for right-handed batters than it is lefties.