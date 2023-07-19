Contreras is out of the lineupWednesday versus the Marlins.
Contreras is on the bench for the third time in five games after he went 0-for-7 with a walk and four strikeouts over the first two contests of the series. Ivan Herrera will draw the start at catcher and bat sixth as St. Louis goes for the series sweep over Miami.
