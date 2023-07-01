Contreras is not in the lineup for the first half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Yankees, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Unsurprisingly, the Cardinals won't ask Contreras to catch two games in one day. Andrew Knizner starts behind the plate for the first game of the day, but Contreras will presumably return to the lineup for the nightcap.
