Contreras is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.
Contreras had started behind the dish in each of the Cardinals' last four games, so he'll be getting a breather Sunday with the series finale beginning at 11:35 a.m. ET. Andrew Knizner will step in as St. Louis' starting catcher, working in a battery with Miles Mikolas.
