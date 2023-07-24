Contreras (hip) isn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
The Cardinals will give the backstop another day to recover from a right hip issue that has held him out since Saturday. Andrew Knizner draws another start behind the dish and will bat ninth.
