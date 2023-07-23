Contreras (hip) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
The 31-year-old exited Saturday's contest with right hip discomfort and will be held out of the starting nine for at least one game. Ivan Herrera will take over behind the plate Sunday with Contreras banged up.
