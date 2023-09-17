Contreras is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.
Contreras started the past two contests after dealing with a bruised hand, and he'll take a seat Sunday after going 3-for-7 with a double and three walks in the first two games of the series. Andrew Knizner will work behind the plate and bat eighth.
