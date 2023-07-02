Contreras is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Contreras sat for Game 1 of Saturday's twin bill and is back out of the starting nine for Sunday's series finale. He's 2-for-12 in four games since he went 4-for-4 against the Cubs on June 25 in London. Andrew Knizner will step in behind the plate to catch for Jordan Montgomery.