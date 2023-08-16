Contreras (hip) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

He'll be on the bench for a second straight game while he manages a tight right hip. Despite Contreras being banged up, the Cardinals haven't called up another catcher from the minors, so the team is seemingly optimistic the hip issue isn't serious enough to send him to the 10-day injured list. Andrew Knizner will pick up another turn behind the plate Wednesday while Contreras turns his focus toward a return to the lineup at some point during this weekend's four-game series with the Mets.