Contreras (hand) is not in the lineup Wednesday at Baltimore.
Contreras made an early exit from Tuesday's win over the Orioles because of a right hand contusion and is presumably day-to-day. Andrew Knizner will start at catcher and bat seventh for the Cardinals in Wednesday's series finale at Camden Yards.
