Contreras (hip) is out of the lineup Tuesday versus the Athletics.
Contreras made an early exit from Monday's series opener due to right hip tightness and will take at least one full day off for rest and treatment. Andrew Knizner is starting at catcher and batting seventh for the host Cardinals.
