Contreras went 0-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

Contreras got aboard on an error in the second inning, stole third and scored on a Paul DeJong single. Over his last 11 games, Contreras has gone an awful 2-for-40, though one of those hits was a home run. The prolonged slump has him down to a .211/.296/.358 slash line with five steals, six homers, 26 RBI and 23 runs scored through 56 contests. He could begin to cede some playing time to Andrew Knizner if he can't get his bat going again.