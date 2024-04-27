Contreras went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 4-2 win over the Mets.

The Cardinals mustered just five hits, but Contreras and Alec Burleson provided a pair of homers to make it work. Contreras continues to play through a lingering hand injury, and while it's limited his ability to catch, he's been fine at the plate. Since the injury occurred April 3, he's gone 17-for-52 (.327) with two homers, six doubles and five RBI. For the season, he's slashing .296/.425/.563 with four homers, nine RBI, 12 runs scored, seven doubles and a stolen base over 21 contests. Contreras will continue to split time between catcher and designated hitter.