Contreras went 2-for-4 with two homers, three RBI and a third run scored in Tuesday's victory over the Padres.

Contreras cut the Cardinals' deficit to 4-3 with a solo homer off Seth Lugo in the sixth inning before tying the game in the eighth with a two-run blast off of Robert Suarez. The 31-year-old Contreras had gone 13 games without a homer prior to Tuesday's contest, batting just .186 (8-for-43) in that span. Overall, he's slashing .253/.348/.436 with 15 homers, 54 RBI, 46 runs scored and six stolen bases through 442 at-bats this season.