Contreras went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Saturday's 4-3 win over Cincinnati.

Contreras came up with a couple big hits early for the Cardinals, plating a run with a first-inning single and adding a two-run homer in the third. It was third straight contest with a long ball for the veteran catcher, and he's knocked in exactly three runs in each of those contests. With 19 homers on the year, Contreras needs one more the rest of the way to record his fourth straight full season (excluding the shortened 2020 campaign) with at least 20 long balls.