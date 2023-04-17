Contreras went 2-for-5 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 5-4 extra-innings' win over the Pirates.

Contreras notched his first multi-hit game since April 2 and tallied his second RBI over the last three games. It's been a slow start to the year for the three-time All-Star, as he raised his slash line to .200/.286/.240 with his efforts Sunday afternoon and will look to find more of a groove at the plate heading into the new week.