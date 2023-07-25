Contreras (hip) is starting at catcher and batting fifth Tuesday versus Arizona, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Contreras will return to the lineup after he missed the last two contests with right hip tightness. The 31-year-old has gone 6-for-20 with a homer, two doubles, four RBI and two runs scored over seven contests since the All-Star break.
