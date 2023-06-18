Contreras is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.
Contreras started the first two games in New York but will take a seat for the finale after going 2-for-7 with a solo home run. Andrew Knizner will step in behind the plate and bat eighth.
More News
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Slugs eighth homer•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Takes seat for matinee•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Gets Saturday off•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Leaves yard Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Picks up fifth steal•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: On bench Sunday•