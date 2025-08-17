Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Remaining out of lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Contreras (foot) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.
Alec Burleson will cover first base Sunday while Contreras receives another start off to recover from a bruised right foot. According to Katie Woo of The Athletic, Contreras said he will be available off the bench Sunday as a pinch hitter, and the 33-year-old is scheduled to be re-evaluated Monday before the Cardinals determine whether he's ready to rejoin the lineup for the series opener in Miami.
More News
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Could be option off bench Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: On bench again•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Idle Friday•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Taking seat Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Suffers bruised foot•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Back in lineup Friday•