Contreras (foot) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.

Alec Burleson will cover first base Sunday while Contreras receives another start off to recover from a bruised right foot. According to Katie Woo of The Athletic, Contreras said he will be available off the bench Sunday as a pinch hitter, and the 33-year-old is scheduled to be re-evaluated Monday before the Cardinals determine whether he's ready to rejoin the lineup for the series opener in Miami.