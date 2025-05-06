Contreras went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 6-3 win against Pittsburgh on Monday.

Contreras turned the game around for St. Louis in the sixth inning, slugging a two-run homer to give the team a lead that it didn't relinquish. After a slow start to the season, the catcher-turned-first-baseman has been heating up lately, notching multiple hits in four of his past six games. Over that span, Contreras is batting .455 (10-for-22) with three home runs and 10 RBI.