Contreras isn't in the Cardinals' lineup Saturday against the White Sox, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Contreras underwent a tooth procedure that caused him to miss Friday's game, and he'll remain held out of Saturday's lineup. Ivan Herrera will once again fill in behind the dish and bat eighth.
