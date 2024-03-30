Contreras isn't in the Cardinals' lineup for Saturday's game against the Dodgers, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Contreras will catch a breather Saturday after starting the year 1-for-7 with three strikeouts across St. Louis' first two games. Ivan Herrera will fill in behind the dish and bat sixth.
