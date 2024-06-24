The Cardinals activated Contreras (forearm) from the 10-day injured list Monday.

A timetable of 10 weeks was assigned to Contreras after he suffered a fractured left forearm in early May, but he wound up missing six-and-a-half weeks. It's possible the Cardinals don't throw a full workload his way initially, but fantasy managers should feel free to activate ahead of this week's action. Contreras posted a .950 OPS with six home runs over 31 games before getting injured.