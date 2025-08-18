Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Returns to St. Louis lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Contreras (foot) will start at first base and bat cleanup in Monday's game against the Marlins.
Contreras missed the previous four games after being hit on the foot by a pitch. His return to action means Alec Burleson will shift back to the outfield.
