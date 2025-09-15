Contreras (soreness) will start at first base and bat cleanup in Monday's contest versus the Reds, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Contreras didn't play in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Brewers due to general soreness after he was hit by a pitch on two occasions Saturday, but he's back in the lineup after one day of rest. The 33-year-old has collected a .786 OPS with 20 home runs and 30 doubles in 2025 in his first season as a full-time first baseman.