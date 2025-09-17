The Cardinals placed Contreras on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a right shoulder strain.

The injury had previously been labeled as a biceps strain, but either way, it will end Contreras' season. He slashed .257/.344/.447 with 20 home runs and 80 RBI over 135 games in his first season as a full-time first baseman. Alec Burleson will take over at first base for the Cardinals down the stretch, which should lead to more playing time in the outfield for Jordan Walker.