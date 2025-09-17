Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Season over after landing on IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cardinals placed Contreras on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a right shoulder strain.
The injury had previously been labeled as a biceps strain, but either way, it will end Contreras' season. He slashed .257/.344/.447 with 20 home runs and 80 RBI over 135 games in his first season as a full-time first baseman. Alec Burleson will take over at first base for the Cardinals down the stretch, which should lead to more playing time in the outfield for Jordan Walker.
More News
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Done for season with biceps strain•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Held out of lineup Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Departs with biceps injury•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Returns to St. Louis lineup•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Banged-up, sitting Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Back from suspension•