Contreras, who is out of the lineup Thursday against the Brewers, has been sent for an MRI on his injured left wrist, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Contreras has been bothered by wrist discomfort for a while and felt "acute pain on a swing" during Wednesday's loss to the Brewers, per Jones. This could all potentially lead to an early shutdown for the 31-year-old catcher, who has put up an impressive .309/.402/.557 batting line with 10 homers and 31 RBI in 46 games since the All-Star break. Andrew Knizner and Ivan Herrera are the fill-in options behind the plate in St. Louis.