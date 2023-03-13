Contreras is hitting .250 with one double, one RBI and six strikeouts over six Grapefruit League games.

Contreras stayed in camp rather than going to the World Baseball Classic to get to know the pitcher on his new team. The catcher signed a five-year deal in December to become the Cardinals' new No. 1 backstop after the retirement of Yadier Molina. Contreras won't enjoy the friendly confines of Wrigley Field as often as he used to, but he's a four-time 20-homer hitter and should continue to return solid numbers at a position where those are scarce.