Contreras (back) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Manager Oliver Marmol previously indicated that Contreras was expected to play Sunday, but the 33-year-old will instead sit for a third straight game due to back spasms. Alec Burleson will receive another start at first base for the Cardinals in Contreras' absence.
