Contreras isn't in the Cardinals' lineup for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against Washington, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
After a 2-for-4 performance that included a home run during Game 1 of Saturday's activities, Contreras will take a seat for the nightcap. Ivan Herrera will take over behind the dish and bat ninth.
