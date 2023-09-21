Contreras (wrist) is not in the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Brewers.
Contreras had to be lifted from Wednesday's loss to Milwaukee with left wrist soreness, so it's no surprise he's sitting out Thursday's afternoon tilt. He's considered day-to-day for the time being. Andrew Knizner will do the catching for Miles Mikolas on Thursday.
More News
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Exits with wrist injury•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Takes seat Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Homers for only run in win•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Back in lineup Friday•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Out with bruised hand•