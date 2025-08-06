Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Sitting out Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Contreras is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.
Contreras will get a rare day off after he started every game since July 4. Alec Burleson will hold down first base for the Cardinals in Wednesday's series finale.
