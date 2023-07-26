Contreras is absent from the lineup Wednesday's contest versus the Diamondbacks.
Contreras returned to action Tuesday after missing two games with a hip issue, but he'll take a seat Wednesday for the day game after a night game. Andrew Knizner will catch starting pitcher Jack Flaherty.
