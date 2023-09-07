Contreras went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk and three total RBI in an 11-6 win against Atlanta on Wednesday.

Contreras recorded an RBI in each of the first and third innings before slugging a solo homer in the seventh. The long ball was his fourth over his past six contests, a stretch during which he's gone 7-for-23 with seven runs and seven RBI. Contreras needs three more long balls this season to reach 20 for the fifth time in his career.